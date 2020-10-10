10 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

SARGODHA: Police have arrested 10 accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police sources, police of different stations arrested nine criminals and recovered 3.706 kilogram hashish, 12 litre liquor, two pistols and one rifle from them. Police also arrested a PO.

Naat competitions from 12th: Naat competitions among students at zonal level will be held on Monday (October 12) under the auspices of Auqaf department. According to a spokesman of Auqaf department, competitions among male students would be held at Government Anbala Muslim College here while competitions among female students will be held at Government Post Graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk. He said in the first phase competitions will be held between boys and girls under the age of 15, while in the second phase, competitions will be held between students under the age of 15 to 25.

Two killed: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in Sargodha on Friday. Chaudhry Mehmood-ul-Haq, a trader of Sillanwali, was sitting at his shop on Thursday night when four unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire, leaving him dead on the spot. Taswwar Abbas of Rabana village of tehsil Sahiwal allegedly shot dead his wife Sajida over some domestic issue. She was mother of three children.