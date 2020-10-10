SCCI asks govt to withdraw hike in electricity tariff

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has rejected the recent increase in electricity tariff by up to Rs0.83 per unit and termed it an injustice towards the masses, especially the business community, demanding that the decision be withdrawn immediately.

“KP is producing low cost electricity but still it is purchasing electricity on exorbitant rates, which is completely unfair and unjust with people of this province,” stated Sherbaz Bilour, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while talking to a delegation of the trader community at the chamber house on Friday.

He said the cost of industrial productivity has not increased due to gradual increasing prices of electricity, but it has also surging rates of daily essential items, which are directly affecting the public. Members of the delegation included president All Pakistan Hotels and Restaurants Association Khalid Ayub, president Shafi Market Association in Peshawar Akbar Ali, Haji Naseer, Asif Khan, Haji Daud Khan, Zubair Khan and Faiz Rasool and others. Engineer Mazoor Elahi, senior vice-president of the SCCI, was also present on the occasion.

Sherbaz said a special committee at the chamber level would be constituted to identify issues pertaining to electricity, gas, wedding halls, restaurants, and other businesses.

He said the hike in electricity tariff from October 1 would affect the national economy, especially the manufacturing sector, which would subsequently halt the industrial process.

On one hand, he said, the government was increasing prices of electricity, while it was not being supplied smoothly to industries, as issues like tripping, low voltage and load-shedding were badly affecting industrial productivity.