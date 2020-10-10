Security guard ends life

MULTAN: A security guard of a private housing colony committed suicide over a domestic dispute near old Dunyapur Road here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122 officials, Shamshad, 45, was upset due to some domestic issues and during duty he shot himself dead with his gun. Dry weather forecast for city: The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs for the next 24 hours.On Thursday, maximum temperature was recorded as 36.5 degrees centigrade and minimum as 23.6 degrees centigrade.