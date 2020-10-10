Private TV channel’s employees abducted in Karachi

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against unidentified persons after two employees of a private TV channel were reportedly abducted in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality. Nabeel Farooq Jakhura and Shabiul Hassan, along with their car were reportedly abducted near Hassan Square on the main University Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal within the limits of Aziz Bhatti police station on the night between Thursday and Friday. The family later approached the police and Aziz Bhatti police registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons on behalf of Nabeel’s father. The police investigators, however, hours after the incident found their car on early Friday morning at Sohrab Goth. The car was locked, said the police, adding that Nabeel's mobile’s last location was traced to Scheme 33 area of Karachi. It has been reported that the incident occurred when the victims left the office for home in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Further investigation was underway.