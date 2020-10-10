PML-N Punjab chief chairs crucial meeting in Lahore

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah chaired an important party meeting Thursday in Model Town. While addressing the meeting, he said Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were targeted by the government for retaliation. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the Gujranwala public meeting (Jalsa). Rana Sanaullah said he has also endorsed the decision to launch a movement for the supremacy of the Constitution and law. He announced to visit Gujranwala today (Saturday). Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed reorganisation of party in Punjab. He said PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will soon address the meeting regarding party organisation in the province. The meeting also endorsed the decision of Nawaz Sharif to launch a movement for the rule of law and Constitution.