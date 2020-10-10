Governor’s wife visits Girls Guide Centre

BAHAWALPUR: The Wife of Punjab Governor Mrs Parveen Sarwar Friday visited Girls Guide Center Bahawalpur and attended a seminar organised on Breast Cancer on Friday.

She was welcomed by girl guides and was presented Guard of Honor. Addressing the event, she said awareness must be raised among young girls about breast cancer.

She said girl guides are very active and energetic and it is our responsibility to guide them for their prosperous future.

Parveen said the girls guides will be revitalised across the province and they will be provided better facilities. She planted a sapling in the lawn of Girl Guides Centre. Later, she led a walk to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Record number of students enrolled at IUB: Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Vice-Chancellor Eng Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Friday said a record number of students took admission in various programs for Fall 2020 semester which shows students’ interest and trust over the varsity. Talking to reporters, he said the number of students has reached approximately 36,000 and for teacher-student ratio, new recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors was done through a merit-based transparent process. He further revealed that 300 associate lecturers are also being recruited at the university to fill the vacuum of required faculty. He said on-campus and online blended classes will start from October 12 at the university. He further said the time table of classes has been designed carefully keeping in view of coronavirus SOPs.