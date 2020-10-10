PML-N to hold protests on 12th

LAHORE: The PML-N has announced to hold protests at three divisional headquarters on October 12.

It has set up a committee to make arrangements for the Lahore meeting. Kh Salman Rafique has been appointed as the convener of the Lahore committee while Samiullah Khan, Malik Ahmed, Mian Margoob, Mian Noman, Saiful Mulook, Rana Mubashir, Rana Arshad, Sh Waseem, Pir Ashraf and Imran Nazir were members of the committee.

The media committee includes Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Abid Ali (divisional president) and Khurram Mushtaq. The Multan committee’s convener is Saud Majeed Muqar while its members are: Irshad Leghari, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Syed Javed Shah, Noorul Hassan Tanvir, Mehr Ijaz Achalana Iftikhar, Sh Tariq, Hamid Nawaz, Kazim Pirzada and Abdul Ghafoor Dogar.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Thursday released the schedule of workers conventions to be held in Punjab. The workers conventions will be held in Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Gujranwala on October 13, November 5, November 26, December 3, December 6, December 9 and December 11, respectively.