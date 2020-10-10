Hearing against Safdar adjourned till 20th ­

LAHORE/GUJRANWALA: A magisterial court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a hate speech case against Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, by October 20.

Safdar didn’t appear before the court due to his health condition. An application was moved by him seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court, which was accepted by the court. The court directed Safdar to appear before it on October 20.

The police had registered a case against Safdar last year over charges of hate speech and inciting people for violence.

Meanwhile, Safdar was granted bail in a treason case till October 21 by Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Mehmood in Gujranwala.

According to the FIR, Safdar while addressing a consultative meeting at the house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on October 2 allegedly used harsh language against government institutions and the Satellite Town Police registered a treason case against Safdar and Imran Khalid Butt.

Advocate Rana Sarbland Khan had filed the bail plea contending that his client was subjected to political revenge. The judge granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.