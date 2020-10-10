Countdown for exit of PM has begun: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s time to worry is over and countdown for his exit has begun.

She told the premier to keep the gates of all jails open because 220 million Pakistanis are ready to be arrested to rid the country of this ‘disastrous’ government.

Responding to PM Imran’s speech, Marriyum said when the prime minister is elected like Nawaz Sharif and not selected like Imran, PTI’s sit-in is broadcast live on all channels. But when the prime minister is selected like Imran, Nawaz’s speech is banned. Imran said he gave orders to air Nawaz’s speech then who imposed the ban, she questioned. She said Imran has proven Friday that the so-called umpire of his sit-in was Zaheer-ul-Islam. If Imran isn’t scared of Nawaz’s speech why did he ban it, she asked.

The former information minister said now the people will take to streets against the theft of sugar and flour by this government. She said for the last two and a half years Imran has been throwing political opponents behind bars, journalists and everyone who dares speak the truth. She said now doctors, teachers, lawyers, youth, media and everyone else will come out to reclaim their constitutional, democratic and legal rights. She told Imran to get ready because the people are coming to hold him accountable for raising electricity, gas, petrol and medicines prices.