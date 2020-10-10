Rulers will run away before Dec 13: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal has said the Punjab government has formed an investigation team to probe a sedition case registered against PML-N leaders, which proves that the case was registered with the consent of the government.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, he said the government was scared of the PDM movement. He said the upcoming Jalsa of Gujranwala is the first step towards sending this government home. The government is arresting opposition leaders in retaliation. He claimed that not a single case of corruption of the PML-N government has come to light.

“By making false cases and making the opposition and the PML-N a target for revenge, they think the government will survive,” he said, adding that now this government will not survive. He said the price hike is unprecedented and has badly affected the common man. The government, in response to every question, says they will not give an NRO. He said Imran Khan should inform the nation that under what law he can give an NRO. He said the government has appointed the chief financial manager of the PML-N government and is taunting the PML-N about bad economic conditions. “Imran Khan has destroyed the economy,” he said.

He said that during the PML-N government, people were getting flour at Rs 34 per kg, but now the flour price has reached Rs 80 per kg. The price of sugar has gone up from Rs 52 to Rs 115, he said, adding that who will take action against these thieves?

He said inflation has increased due to the policies of the PTI government which has so far not sought pardon from the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for registering a treason case against their prime minister. He said the government has turned Lahore into a pile of rubbish. He said the PDM has launched a movement and the rulers will run away before December 13.

He said the opposition has given enough time to the government and, despite rigging, gave them a chance to be exposed. He announced that all PML-N leaders will participate in the PDM rallies.

He said there was no reason to arrest NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif as the NAB has filed a reference against him.