NAB wants Nawaz's passport, CNIC blocked

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the interior ministry for blocking the travelling documents of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, including his passport and the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), as an accountability court has declared him as a proclaimed offender in Toshakhana case.

The letter said the accused had deliberately absented himself from the court and was declared a proclaimed offender vide order on September 9, 2020 after due process.

“Therefore, this perpetual non-bailable warrant for arrest has been issued by the trial court on October 1, 2020 with the direction that whenever the accused/proclaimed offender is arrested, he be produced before the court,” the letter stated.

The letter further stated that the copies of court order and perpetual non-bailable arrest were being forwarded for blacklisting/cancellation of the passport and blockage/impounding of CNIC of the accused through the Ministry of Interior.