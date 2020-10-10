ECP asks MPs to submit yearly assets, liabilities statements

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit yearly statements of their assets and liabilities to the ECP by December 31st, 2020 as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B.

The commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, will publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The Commission will, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such member will cease to function till he or she files the statement of assets and liabilities.

It added if any member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he or she may within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.