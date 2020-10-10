Task force for mainstreaming of child and bonded labour constituted

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has constituted a special task force for uplift and mainstreaming of child labour and bonded labour.

The decision about constitution of the task force was taken at a meeting chaired by Asad Qaiser here at the Parliament House. The task force will be headed by MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak.

The meeting discussed issues regarding “Uplift and Mainstreaming of Street Children and Bonded Labour” with the members of National Assembly from Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, Pakistan Baitul Mal, Khubaib Foundation & Pakistan Sweet Homes.

Ways and means were pondered at length to bring street children and bonded labour into the mainstream by providing them quality education, health, vocational training and micro-finance facilities.

After detailed deliberation on various options, it was decided that the “special task force” will come up with a proper mechanism to tackle the issue within a month.

Asad Qaiser said the plight of street children and bonded labour could not be resolved until and unless there is proper identification of the problem and study of the existing laws and best international practices. He directed to associate Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Navtec, CRC and other organisations working on street children and bonded labour into the task force for their contribution and valuable input to the cause. Asad Qaiser called the meeting to translate the resolve of the legislature into practical steps for addressing both the issues.