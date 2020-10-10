Anti-polio drive from 26th

BAHAWALPUR: More than 729,000 children under the age of 5 years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from October 26.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial stated this while chairing a meeting.

Some 1,770 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1,464 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams. Five special teams have been formed to administer anti-polio drops to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gypsies. The campaign will be monitored by 296 area in-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors. Door-to-door campaign will continue from October 26 to October 28 whereas October 29 and October 30 are reserved days for left out children. The DC directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said all-out efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free.