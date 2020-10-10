KMU launches mental health research project

Other partner organizations include University of Southampton UK, University College London UK, Hull York Medical School UK, Institute of Psychiatry Rawalpindi, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar, Tees, Esk & Wear Valley NHS Trust UK, University of Leeds, UK and Ark Foundation, Bangladesh. The main theme of the project is “There is no health without mental health”.

The collaboration aims to develop and test a culturally appropriate approach to the recognition and treatment of depression in people with diabetes in Bangladesh and Pakistan. The core team of the project consists of chief investigator Dr Najma Siddiquee UK, principal investigator Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, co-principal investigators Prof Dr AH Amir and Dr Saima Afaq KMU-IPH & SS. The launching ceremony of the project was held at KMU, where Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah was the chief guest. Former vice chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan was guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, member Senate KMU Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, President Psychiatrics Association Prof Dr Mukhtarul Haq and renowned diabetologist Prof Dr AH Amir were also present. Addressing the ceremony, health experts said that health care systems in low and middle-income countries faced the growth of mental and physical multi morbidity.

They said that Type-II diabetes was rapidly increasing particularly in

South Asia.

People with long-term physical health conditions, such as diabetes, had threefold increased risk of depression, they said, adding that a joint approach was needed to treat depression.