Ex-MPA injured

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) former MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman and four others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Kholian area of Balakot on Friday. Rehman and his colleagues were on way to Balakot from Ghanool when the driver lost control over the steering as a result of which the jeep skidded off the bumpy road and fell into the ravine. —Correspondent