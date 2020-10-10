close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

Misbah, Azhar asked to be careful in future

LAHORE: Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and Test captain Azhar Ali have been asked to remain careful in future and to not do anything that violates their contract.

Advisory on precautionary measure was issued after their meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Misbah and Azhar said that they did not violate the code of conduct but PCB officials directed them to remain careful.

