AKF honours volunteers

Islamabad : A ceremony was organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) to pay tributes to the volunteers who rendered services day and night when COVID-19 pandemic was buys peak.

President Pakistan Islamabad Medical Association Dr. Khabeeb Shahid, Khidmat volunteers from all over the country and heirs of martyred volunteers from all walks of life attended the function in large numbers.

Addressing the function, Mohammad Abdul Shakoor said that there was no precedent for defeating corona. We salute all the volunteers and their heirs. Al-Khidmat will take care of the families of all the volunteers who were martyred.

Addressing the function, Siraj-ul-Haq said that we are proud of our heroes who served day and night without caring for their lives during a deadly epidemic like Corona. The government should allocate budget for disaster management. Shoaib Ahmed Hashmi and Ahmed Toor hosted the event. At the end of the event, honorary shields were presented to the volunteers and families of the martyred volunteers.