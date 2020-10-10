ICT, CDA make plan to revamp Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad administration has set an ambitious target in coordination with Capital Development Authority (CDA) in which it would resolve the basic civic issues of the capital city in the next fifteen days.

According to the details provided by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, special teams would be deputed to remove the garbage from all residential areas besides improving solid waste management mechanism on a permanent basis.

There are reports that street crimes are on the rise due to non-functional streetlights in various areas. So the local administration has also decided to make all streetlights functional in the stipulated timeframe. The plan envisages that there would be no dysfunctional streetlight anywhere in Islamabad.

The issue of maintenance and renovation of public parks has been a matter of grave concern for the general public. The residents especially kids often raise voice against poor conditions of the parks in different sectors of Islamabad.

It has also been decided that all the parks would be fully restored to their original condition and the recreational facilities like slides and play area for kids would be made functional on a fast-track basis.

The plan would also ensure that traffic signals everywhere in the city work properly without creating any kind of problem for the commuters.

The local administration has also received complaints by the residents in which they described poor condition of green patches in their respective areas.