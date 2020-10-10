Speech therapists integral for rehabilitation

Islamabad : Speech and language therapists as an integral part of any rehabilitation setup. Their role in enabling individuals to communicate in order to be able to lead a happy life can hardly be over-emphasized.

Views to this effect were expressed at an event arranged by Shifa International Hospital here on Friday to celebrate the National Speech and Language Pathology Day. The idea was to highlight the importance of speech and language therapists. Speech-language pathology is a field of expertise practiced by clinicians known as a speech-language pathologists (SLPs) or speech and language therapists.

Speaking as chief guest, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid stressed the importance of treating swallowing and speech issues both in pediatrics and geriatrics. She also highlighted the need to promote research linkages between institutions, and to promote standardized health education to improve the general standard of living.

The event featured a panel discussion in which experts from the field expressed views on this year’s theme of the day, ‘Community rehabilitation through better communication.’ Speech pathologist Faiza Badar delivered a lecture on the role of speech pathologists in COVID-19 while Kashif Khan, associate general manager at the Rehabilitation Department, termed therapists as an integral part of any rehabilitation setup. The role that speech pathologists play is a vital one, he said.

Dr. Nazia Mumtaz, President of the Pakistan Speech and Language Pathologists Association, also shared her views on the scope of work and practice guidelines in the said field. The Chairman of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization Dr. Asad Hafeez, IG Motorways and Highways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, and Executive Director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute Abid Qaiyum Suleri also graced the occasion.