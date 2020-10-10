Speakers term early detection as cornerstone of breast cancer control

Islamabad : Raising public awareness about the prevention of breast cancer and devising relevant policies and programmes to save lives is a key priority of the government.

The Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid extended this assurance while leading a walk organized by the National Institute of Health (NIH) here Friday in connection with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October.

Dr. Nausheen underlined the need to increase attention and support for awareness, early detection, treatment, as well as palliative care of patients suffering from breast cancer.

The Executive Director of NIH Dr. Aamer Ikram termed a lack of awareness as the key factor responsible for rising mortality among breast cancer patients in Pakistan. He said risk reduction can be achieved with prevention strategies and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. “Early detection, in order to improve breast cancer outcome and survival, remains the cornerstone of breast cancer control. The NIH is making all possible efforts to support the federal and provincial governments and will continue to provide technical support to public health initiatives,” he stated.

A large number of health professionals, students, partners, and media personnel participated in the walk. The speakers also highlight the need to build confidence in favour of breast cancer treatment.