5 educational institutions sealed over corona cases

Islamabad : The district administration on Friday sealed five educational institutions in Islamabad for five days after the detection of coronavirus among staff members.

The development comes in line with the guidelines issued by the national health services ministry to stem the spread of coronavirus after the recent reopening of educational institutions.

According to District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia, the campuses were sealed after a private schools in Sector I-9/3 recorded 15 COVID-19 cases, Islamabad Model Colleges, Sector G-6/1 and G-6/3 a total of two cases, a private school in Sector G-11/4 two and private colleges in H-8/1 and H-8/4 two each.

The buildings will be disinfected, while contacts of the confirmed cases will be traced.

The DHO said the educational institutions sealed over the detection of coronavirus cases were undergoing extensive contact tracing and disinfection.