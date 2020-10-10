One death, 147 new cases show outbreak gets intense

Rawalpindi : As many as 147 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district showing the outbreak has once again got intense as over 140 cases in a day have been reported from the region after three months.

The virus also claimed one life in ICT in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 480 of which 188 died in ICT and 292 from Rawalpindi district. Over 140 patients were tested positive from the twin cities on July 8, 93 days back.

It is important that according to many health experts, a spike in number of cases of COVID-19 is being witnessed in the region as in last one week, as many as 592 new cases have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi. Experts say that the scenario calls for an urgent thinking on shutting down educational institutions at least if not other departments.

It is important that in the first week of September, a total of 167 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the region while in last three days, 330 patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

The existing situation can be termed as a second spike of the outbreak and we have to shut down educational institutions sooner or later to avoid further spread of the disease, said a senior health official pleading anonymity.

He said it would be better for the concerned government authorities to take serious notice of the emerging spike at the time instead of giving more room to the virus to play havoc in the lives of people.

Nearly 1000 new cases of COVID-19 in last two weeks indicate that the second spike of the outbreak has almost set in and it is time for decision makers to take action accordingly otherwise the population would have to face horrific situation like that of June, said the experts.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that in last 24 hours, another 113 patients have been tested positive from ICT while 34 from Rawalpindi. To date, a total of 23,577 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities including 17,122 from ICT and 6,455 from Rawalpindi.

A total of 16,249 patients have recovered in ICT and 6,001 in Rawalpindi while number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 685 in the federal capital and 162 in Rawalpindi.

At present, a total of 15 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 147 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that the number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district has jumped to 421 on Friday that was 173 one month back, on September 9.