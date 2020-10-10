close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

MoU signed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

An MoU was signed here Friday for the promotion of e-Commerce and other soft skills encouraging women to acquire virtual skills under the programme “Strong Families Make Strong Societies”. "Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) is partnering with a private company to showcase live podcast transmissions. The podcasts will be aired live on social media platforms of WDD from 14 October till 3 January, 2021.

