MoU signed

An MoU was signed here Friday for the promotion of e-Commerce and other soft skills encouraging women to acquire virtual skills under the programme “Strong Families Make Strong Societies”. "Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) is partnering with a private company to showcase live podcast transmissions. The podcasts will be aired live on social media platforms of WDD from 14 October till 3 January, 2021.