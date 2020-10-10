close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2020

ETPB meeting

Lahore

October 10, 2020

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ejaz Ahmed Jaffar urged Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmed to purge the department from black sheep. During a meeting at ETPB headquarters here on Friday, the secretary appreciated the role of the ETPB chairman. He was briefed by the chairman on the performance of the department and the significant increase in revenue over the last one year.

