Ajoka’s online dramatic reading event tomorrow

LAHORE:Budding writers from Ajoka Institute's "Art of Dramatic Writing-Online Edition" will showcase their talent tomorrow (Sunday) in a live online dramatic reading event which will go live on Ajoka's Facebook Page at 8pm.

Three short plays entitled “Punch-Daadi”, “Kaveeta Ki Kahani” and “Bhed Na Janay Koe” written by Hamza Raja, Madiha Syed and Sobia respectively. The scripts developed during a two-month intensive online course under the mentorship of acclaimed playwright Shahid Nadeem will be presented in the session.

Ajoka's executive director Shahid Nadeem shared that in the live-stream, a compilation of original and meaningful plays enacted by "Art of Acting" students, would be showcased. He added that all three scripts were based on brilliant ideas with a blend of humour, drama and social purpose.

Ajoka is focusing on nourishing new writers for television, web-based media and production houses, he concluded. Young actors and writers from Ajoka’s Art of acting and writing classes, including Komal Bhatti, Ishrat Shaheen, Sajjad Cheema, Usama Shafiq, Bisma Ghazal and Marium Arif will join the writers group during the reading session and will portray exciting characters featuring in the scripts.

Ajoka institute's director Nirvaan Nadeem said that certificates would also be distributed among the writers on the successful completion of the courses.