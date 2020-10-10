Man held for throwing girl out of vehicle

LAHORE:Kahna police arrested a man who had thrown an injured girl out of a moving vehicle on Ferozepur Road a day ago.

The girl was thrown out of a car by her cousin, Ali, on rejecting his marriage proposal. Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father. NH&MP: National Highways and Motorway Police Central Region Additional Inspector General Muhammad Zubair Hashmi has said courtesy and help are hallmarks of NH&MP and compromise will be made on these core values. He sated this during his visit to Sector Commander M-3 Nankana Sahib SSP Syed Hashmat Kamal. Additional IG Zebair Hashmi planted a sapling in on premises of SSP Office Nankana Sahib under the prime minister’s “Green & Clean Pakistan” campaign. Later, he held a meeting with the officers of M3 sector. He stressed them that politeness and effective help to road users in distress should be the top priority. They were directed to ensure safety to road users by all means.

Body found: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujjar Singh police on Friday. Passersby spotted his body on Hall Road and informed police. The deceased, yet to be identified, looked an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs, police suspected. The body was removed to morgue.