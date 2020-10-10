Replies sought on plea against domicile requirement with CNIC

The Lahore High Court Friday sought replies from federal and Punjab governments on a public interest petition challenging the requirement of domicile-certificate in the presence of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Chaudhry Abdul Sattar, an advocate of the Supreme Court, filed the petition in person seeking indulgence of the court to declare that when a CNIC or other such identity documents were issued under the provisions of National Database and Registration Authority Ordinance, 2000, the demand by various government/semi-government institutions for a domicile-certificate from students or employment seekers, was uncalled for and unlawful.

The lawyer contended that the issuance of domicile-certificate was governed by the provisions of section 17 of Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951 read with Rule 23 of the Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952.

He pointed out that the particulars in a domicile and CNIC/Certificate of Child Registration, required for the purpose of domicile, were same in its substance. He said it was painful to see that millions of students or job seekers were compelled to go through the agony of obtaining a domicile even when they had already obtained a CNIC.

The petitioner requested the court to order the respondent governments to issue necessary notifications to the authorities to stop demanding a certificate of domicile.