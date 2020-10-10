One more Covid-19 patient dies, 58 new infections confirmed

LAHORE:A Covid-19 patient died while another 58 new infections were confirmed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the toll of fatalities rose to 2,248 while the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 100,330 in the province.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 11,214 tests were conducted during in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,353,115 in the province. As many as 21 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recoveries so far to 96,527.

dengue patients: Two more patients have been confirmed dengue virus positive, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 133 this year, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

A dengue virus patient was confirmed in Rawalpindi and the other in Multan. Ten dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The dengue larvae were found in 5,483 houses in Lahore and 2,068 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week.