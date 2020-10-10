Pemra chief recalls student life at GCU

LAHORE:Muhammad Saleem Baig, an eminent old Ravian and chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), visited Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday and met with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Baig said this was a knowledge-driven world and the role of the universities was very crucial in development of Pakistan. He shared memories of his student life at Government College (GC) Lahore where he was the president of the college union. He expressed pleasure that the VC himself was an old Ravian, and would align this prestigious institution with the needs of the 21st century.

Prof Zaidi discussed with the Pemra chairman his four-year strategic vision for the development of GCU, saying that the real spirit of research should be societal impact, not increments and promotions.

Prof Zaidi said alumni’s achievements in professional lives bring laurels to their alma mater, and they feel very proud when they see old Ravians play their leading role in development of Pakistan at different prestigious positions. The VC also requested the Pemra chairman that GCU was looking forward to set up a non-commercial radio station for its students, and would look forward to the regulatory authority for the grant of the licence.