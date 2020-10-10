Opp wants to hinder journey of development: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those doing the politics of agitation want to divert public attention from the plunder and loot committed in their tenures.

He stated this while talking to the MPAs, including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shahbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur, who called on him at his office and apprised him about the problems of their constituencies.

The CM deplored domination of personal interest over national interest, adding that those involved in negative politics now had ignored the fundamental needs of the people in their tenure. The nation knows the reason for the opposition's alliance, and real faces of opposition leaders have been fully exposed, he said and added the opposition was bent upon creating hurdles in the journey of development.

Usman Buzdar emphasised the PTI-led government was committed to eliminating corruption and reiterated that accountability was a national mission which won't be compromised by the government.

Consultations with the parliamentarians have been given importance by the present government to ensure composite development of the province, concluded the CM.

mental illnesses: Usman Buzdar has said the healthy life is directly interlinked with a healthy mind and added that increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illnesses had been witnessed due to poverty, illiteracy and lack of socio-economic security. In his message, the CM added that unnecessary and extreme use of mobile phones and computers may also lead to mental disorder. There is no doubt that chances of mental diseases are increased because of people’s unnatural lifestyle. A balanced life helps in maintaining mental health, he added.

Meanwhile, recreational activities, conducive environment and exercises are important for mental health, he said. Treatment of patients suffering from mental illness is a part of government priorities and they are being provided with the best treatment facilities, he added. We should commit that organised efforts will be continued for the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental diseases, concluded the chief minister.