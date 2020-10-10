ANF seizes drugs

The ANF on Thursday night seized drugs worth billions of rupees at a fishing boat off the coast of Karachi. According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, their intelligence wing conducted a raid on an island off Karachiâ€™s coast in Ibrahim Hyderi where smugglers opened fire at the team and fled the scene, leaving behind a boat full of narcotics. They found 426kg of heroin and 57kg of hashish.