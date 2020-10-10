ANF seizes drugs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ANF on Thursday night seized drugs worth billions of rupees at a fishing boat off the coast of Karachi. According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, their intelligence wing conducted a raid on an island off Karachiâ€™s coast in Ibrahim Hyderi where smugglers opened fire at the team and fled the scene, leaving behind a boat full of narcotics. They found 426kg of heroin and 57kg of hashish.