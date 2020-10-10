Two killed in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were killed and another was injured in road mishaps on Friday. According to the Brigade police, a boy died and another sustained injuries when a vehicle hit their motorcycle on MA Jinnah Road.
According to SHO Khawaja Saeed, the deceased was a teenage boy who was yet to be identified. Separately, a motorcyclist died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorbike near the Hassan Shah Shrine on Link Road. The deceased was identified as Osama, 20.