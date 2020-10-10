Two killed in accidents

Two people were killed and another was injured in road mishaps on Friday. According to the Brigade police, a boy died and another sustained injuries when a vehicle hit their motorcycle on MA Jinnah Road.

According to SHO Khawaja Saeed, the deceased was a teenage boy who was yet to be identified. Separately, a motorcyclist died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorbike near the Hassan Shah Shrine on Link Road. The deceased was identified as Osama, 20.