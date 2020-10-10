KMC administrator for expediting uplift works at Karachi Zoo

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani visited the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park to ensure the wellbeing of animals.

He expressed satisfaction as the animals were well fed. He directed the concerned officials to expedite uplift works at the Karachi Zoo and Safari Park under the annual development programme (ADP) so that animals could be given more natural environment and visitors be provided better facilities, and directed to renovate the animal cages.

He also visited Mughal Garden and said that it was a historical place and the KMC’s events should be held there. “Zoo is an interesting place for children where they can get knowledge about animals and to increase awareness about the importance of wildlife.”

Shallwani said measures should be taken for recognition of the Karachi Zoo at the international level, adding that more animals would be brought to the zoo.

Karachi Zoo Director Khalid Hashmi informed Shallwani that a large number of people visit the zoo on a daily basis and Wednesday was fixed for women and children only. He said that all possible measures were adopted to ensure provision of the natural environment to the animals and their cages were designed in a manner that the visitors could see the animals and birds without any fear and danger.

Hashmi said plates inscribed with names and other information of each animal and bird had been installed at the cages. He said the Natural History Museum was another place to watch at the zoo where a large number of citizens, especially students, come.

The administrator was of the view that the zoo was built on very large land and it was also a botanical garden; therefore, more plants should be grown. He said that our aim was to provide people of Karachi good places for entertainment and all possible measures would be taken in this regard. “Zoological gardens are made beautiful and animals are given special care across the world. We should follow these practices as well,” he concluded.

Rabiul Awwal processions

A day earlier, Shallwani said they were in contact with the relevant departments to provide facilities to the processions in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). "I will be monitoring all arrangements and all stakeholders will be taken on board," said the administrator while talking to delegations of the Ahle Sunnat Rabita Council and Dawat-e-Islami at his office. The delegation of Dawat-e-Islami was led by Muhammad Yaqoob Attari.