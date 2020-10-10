Internal audit system strengthened in provincial depts, CM Murad Ali Shah tells AGP

An internal audit system has been developed in all the government departments in the province, including the local government department, for effective and appropriate risk management and to fill the gaps in policies and procedures.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday while talking to Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jahangir who called on him at the CM House. Jahangir was accompanied by Director General (DG) Audit Sindh Miandad Rahoojo, DG Local Council Javed Zia Burni and Director to AGP Kashif Hussain. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and Sindh Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi also attended the meeting.

The CM said that the audit paras generated even in those issues where small gaps of procedures were left. To this, the AGP said that he had started improving the audit system under which focus would on transitional issues instead of procedural issues.

The CM said that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the provincial assembly was holding maximum meetings so that the backlog of audit paras could be discussed and settled. “Our PAC has taken up 2016-17 audit matters and it was much ahead than the other provinces and even of the federal government,” he said.

The finance secretary pointed out that the newly created district of Sujawal had not been included in the Statement of Accounting Concept (SAC) which was creating problems. The AGP directed his provincial head to note that and resolve the issue.

It was also pointed out that the SAC system was very slow and it usually took hours to open for submission of statements. The AGP assured the provincial government that he would resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The CM said that he had strengthened the internal audit of the local bodies so that the procedural and transitional issues could be managed. He added that he was working to transfer the system of the salaries payment to the local bodies employees to the Accountant General Sindh. The provincial government and the AGP resolved to work together so that transitional transparency could be ensured.