Three held for â€˜robbing pilotâ€™s house in DHAâ€™

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves that robbed the house of a pilot of the national flag carrier in Defence Housing Authority 19 days back.

Police said they had arrested three suspects involved in the robbery who were identified as Mehram Ali, Karim Buksh and Arif Shah. Police also claimed to have recovered a car worth Rs25 million and jewellery worth Rs35 million which they had stolen from the pilotâ€™s house.

The gang had robbed the house of Captain Adnan, a pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines, on September 20 while he was away on duty. The robbers entered the house in DHA Phase IV and stole around 10 tola gold, three precious watches, foreign currency and other valuables. They also took the pilotâ€™s car with them as they escaped. Clifton ASP Zahida Perveen said police had also seized weapons from the suspectsâ€™ possession along with mobile phones, watches and gold rings.