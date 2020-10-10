WFP frontline staff express shock, pride!

They risk their lives to feed millions of people in some of the most dangerous places on the planet, but Friday offered a chance for World Food Programme staffers to feel some recognition for their work when their organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize.

"First of all everyone was quite shocked, and now a little bit overwhelmed by the whole thing," said WFP country director for South Sudan Matthew Hollingworth. South Sudan is one of WFP´s largest emergency humanitarian operations, its 1,200 field staff feeding some five million people -- nearly half the population -- in a country where deliberate starvation is used as a weapon of war, and famine is a constant threat. It is the only country where WFP still drops food from planes due to the endemic conflict and difficulty of navigating the vast terrain.