WFP frontline staff express shock, pride!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
They risk their lives to feed millions of people in some of the most dangerous places on the planet, but Friday offered a chance for World Food Programme staffers to feel some recognition for their work when their organisation won the Nobel Peace Prize.
"First of all everyone was quite shocked, and now a little bit overwhelmed by the whole thing," said WFP country director for South Sudan Matthew Hollingworth. South Sudan is one of WFP´s largest emergency humanitarian operations, its 1,200 field staff feeding some five million people -- nearly half the population -- in a country where deliberate starvation is used as a weapon of war, and famine is a constant threat. It is the only country where WFP still drops food from planes due to the endemic conflict and difficulty of navigating the vast terrain.