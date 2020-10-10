Last chance for Armenia to settle conflict: Baku

BAKU: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Baku was giving Armenia a "last chance" to peacefully resolve their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, as talks between the two sides began in Moscow.

"We are giving Armenia a chance to settle the conflict peacefully. This is their last chance," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation as the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers began Russian-mediated talks in Moscow. "We are winning" on the battlefield, he said. "We will get our lands back and restore our territorial integrity."