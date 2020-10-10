close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 10, 2020

Last chance for Armenia to settle conflict: Baku

World

AFP
October 10, 2020

BAKU: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Baku was giving Armenia a "last chance" to peacefully resolve their conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, as talks between the two sides began in Moscow.

"We are giving Armenia a chance to settle the conflict peacefully. This is their last chance," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation as the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers began Russian-mediated talks in Moscow. "We are winning" on the battlefield, he said. "We will get our lands back and restore our territorial integrity."

Latest News

More From World