Boris moves to WH-style briefings

LONDON: Boris Johnson has appointed a veteran political journalist to host daily White House-style television briefings, media reports said on Friday, in a shake-up of the British premier’s media operation.
Allegra Stratton, a Cambridge University graduate who has worked for the BBC, The Guardian newspaper and ITV television, left journalism in April to head communications for finance minister Rishi Sunak.