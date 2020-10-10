close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 10, 2020

Poland, Lithuania recall envoys from Belarus

World

AFP
October 10, 2020

WARSAW: Poland and Lithuania recalled 35 diplomats from the former Soviet republic of Belarus on Friday, as part of a growing diplomatic row over their support for the protest movement in Belarus. Along with several other European Union member states, Poland has already recalled its ambassador and its move to pull out more staff follows a request from Belarusian authorities.

Latest News

More From World