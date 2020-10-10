Singaporean jailed in America

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: A Singaporean academic who recruited US officials to provide classified political and defense information to China was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a US court Friday. Working with Chinese intelligence since 2015, Jun Wei Yeo, also called Dickson Yeo, set up a political consultancy in Washington which he used to identify Americans with high-level security clearances that he sought to pay for classified information.