Sat Oct 10, 2020
AFP
October 10, 2020

Israel holding body of Palestinian

World

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said on Friday it was holding the body of a Palestinian shot dead in a West Bank clash earlier this week, ending days of uncertainty over his fate. The announcement follows a policy change last month in which Israel said it would not return the bodies of any Palestinian killed during or as a result of an anti-Israeli attack.

