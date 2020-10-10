Whose islands?

It is questionable whether the fisherfolk who earn their living by catching fish off the small islands of Bundal and Buddo which stand off the Karachi coast, even understand the full implications of the controversy that has now arisen between the Centre and Sindh over the ownership and right to develop these islands. The matter is a somewhat complex one and has come up before. Technically, land lying off provinces belongs to provincial governments. However, the case of these two islands, which hold value for developers has simmered for some years and goes back even into the 1990s. There is a dispute over whether the islands belong to the Port Qasim Trust, which should put them under federal control. This is what President Arif Ali said when he promulgated a controversial ordinance, titled the Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance, putting in place the Pakistan Island Development Authority, which is entitled to develop the islands and build on them housing and other ventures.

This has been challenged by the Sindh government with some anger and has also drawn a sharp reaction from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The question has now been challenged in the Sindh High Court before a two-member bench. The matter has been made more complex by the fact that there was apparently an exchange of communication between the Sindh and federal governments in July regarding the development of the islands. Regardless, the fact is that the way this ordinance was passed, and the way the whole process has unfolded is just adding to the existing reservations within Sindh regarding the centre’s attempts to override its provincial rights. In an atmosphere thick with scepticism and fears over the future of the 18th Amendment, nationalist parties in Sindh as well as the PPP (giving rest to rumours about its collusion in the island affair) are openly outraged over the ordinance. Did the centre think this through at all or is this yet another bumbling step which will blow open yet another window of contention?

We need to think first and foremost of the people of these two small islands of whom few know and who few cherish. A massive new development as is being envisaged would in all probability be an exercise in gentrification and is likely to drive off locals from the islands to find housing of their own. There’s also controversy over why an ordinance was promulgated just days or weeks before the National Assembly was called into session where the matter could have been discussed, disputed and all the issues settled. There is no named developer so far. But the names can be guessed at and there has been talk of a foreign company being put at the front of the scheme, even if the money comes in locally. We need to save the fishermen and most importantly their ecology. Any development must protect the mangrove forests which lie around the islands. They are a source of extreme ecological importance. The president has said he will do everything to protect them and has already said this must be included in any bill or law. What will happen in terms of what is actually put in the bill or if the act goes into effect, we still do not know, as the matter becomes more and more controversial.