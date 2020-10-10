Unsafe in the university

This refers to the recent incident that happened inside Karachi University (KU) where a few men harassed two students. I am a student at Karachi University and can confirm that the security provided at the Maskan gate is of no use. The security guards over there do not have enough resources to keep a check on people who enter the university. In the evening, the road that leads to this gate gets totally dark as there are no street lights. Unkempt bushes along the sides of the road make a perfect hideout for miscreants. It is a scary situation. It is also feared that parents of girls may stop their daughters from going out and getting education if such incidents do not stop. The university must be a safe place to study. The management should take adequate steps to enhance the security of girls, especially those who are studying in the evening shift. Similarly, the girls’ hostel should also be provided proper security.

Rutaba Shabir

Karachi