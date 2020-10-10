Parents’ dilemma

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It’s been almost 20 days since education institutions reopened all over Pakistan. Many parents are in a fix and are hesitant to send their children to schools because of the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis.
On the other hand, schools have started putting extraordinary load on children by giving them a lot of homework in order to complete the courses of the ongoing academic year. It has created a lot of mental stress among students. Schools should understand the ongoing situation of the country and make sure that students are not unnecessarily burdened.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi