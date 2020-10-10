Parents’ dilemma

It’s been almost 20 days since education institutions reopened all over Pakistan. Many parents are in a fix and are hesitant to send their children to schools because of the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis.

On the other hand, schools have started putting extraordinary load on children by giving them a lot of homework in order to complete the courses of the ongoing academic year. It has created a lot of mental stress among students. Schools should understand the ongoing situation of the country and make sure that students are not unnecessarily burdened.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi