Good performance

This refers to the letter ‘Shift the strategy’ (Oct 8) by Huma Arif. I would like to clarify that local car manufacturers have been performing well for the last two decades. Only engine parts and electronic items are imported while the rest of components are made through locally developed vendors who meet the required standards.

This is a highly commendable achievement on part of our local car manufacturers. The factors responsible for a surge in car prices are the rupee devaluation and heavy taxation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad