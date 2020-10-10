Western influence?

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested that an increase in rape cases in the country is a result of the growing influence of western culture in Pakistan.

A large number of people acknowledge the prime minister’s honesty and struggle. However, it would be better for him to enlighten the people about his own areas of expertise – cricket, and philanthropy – and let criminologists and sociologists comment on rape-related and other social issues with data and facts.

Dr Najeeb A Khan