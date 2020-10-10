Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee snapped a one-week winning streak on Friday, weighed down by increased dollar demand for import payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.84 against dollar, slightly weaker from the previous closing of 163.72. The rupee lost 12 paisas during the session.

In the open market; however, the local unit ended firmer at 164.10 against the dollar for the second straight session.

“The rupee opened stronger, but, a rise in the dollar demand from importers and corporates in the second session put pressure on the rupee,” a currency dealer said.

“Multilateral inflows were supporting the rupee; however, the supply didn’t match the demand in today’s session,” he added.

“The outlook for the local unit stays stable. It’s expected to trade in the band of 163.50 and 164 in the coming sessions.”

The decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves dented the traders’ sentiment, dragging down the domestic currency, dealers said.

Data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the country’s forex reserves fell to $19.351 billion in the week ended October 2 from $19.534 billion a week ago.

The SBP’s reserves dropped to $12.154 billion from $12.359 billion due to external debt repayments.