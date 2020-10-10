SRB suspends registration of six restaurants

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has suspended sales tax registration of at least six restaurants for not paying taxes and skipping on filing their tax returns.

Sources in the SRB on Friday said all six restaurants were in Hyderabad, and had failed to not only pay sales tax on services, but also remained non-compliant in filing their returns for the last many months.

As per the provincial tax laws, if a company/taxpayer failed to file sales tax on services return for four consecutive months, they were liable to suspension of registration.

The restaurants included: S R Enterprises (Subway Restaurant); De Gravity Restaurant; JNIS Enterprises (Subway Restaurant); Global Saturn Enterprises (Pizza Pipper); Doner & Kebab; and Pizza 20.

SRB has given October 20 as the last date to the first two companies for payment of taxes and return compliance. Meanwhile other four have been asked to comply with the requirement by October 19, 2020.

SRB sources said that in case the restaurants failed to comply with the mandatory tax payment and return filing, their cases would be forwarded for cancellation. In case of cancellation, the taxpayers would not be able to continue their business, they added.

According to one of the notices issued by the SRB, M/s De Gravity Restaurant defaulted on payment of sales tax on services from February 2015 to August 2020. Further, the restaurant also failed to file its sales tax return for the said period.

The SRB has enhanced its efforts to achieve the revenue collection target set for fiscal year 2020/2021. The provincial government has given a collection target of Rs135 billion to SRB, which was 27 percent higher when compared with the collection of Rs106 billion during the preceding fiscal year.