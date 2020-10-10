Nestlé , NIFSAT to collaborate

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has partnered with the National Institute of Food Science and Technology, University of Agriculture (NIFSAT – UAF) to focus on capacity building and enhanced development of the agriculture sector and food science technology, a statement said on Friday.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Nestlé Pakistan and NIFSAT will be working on alignment on laboratory testing methods, and food safety awareness programmes and trainings, it added.

Both the organisations will also provide demand-driven support to regulatory authorities for harmonisation of food standards and collaborate in their awareness campaigns about milk quality and safety in general public.

The initiative is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 17) of Formulating Partnerships for Achieving Desired Goals, it added.